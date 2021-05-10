VACANCIES

Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina invites applications to fill the following positions: –

MARINA MANAGER

Duties

Manage, oversee, and monitor all aspects of the business, operations and affairs of the marina on a day-to-day basis

Work with all marina departments, responsible personnel, consultants, contractors, suppliers, tenants, government/port authorities, local and international yachting/tourism stakeholders

Develop and maintain good relationships with guests, clients, tenants, crews, and staff of the marina

Report to the headquarters of Camper and Nicholsons Marinas

Qualifications and Experience

A Certified Marina Manager with an internationally recognised institute

Post-secondary education; fluent in English and excellent skill in communication

Minimum seven years of senior management experience with reputable international marina(s) and in superyacht operations

SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Duties

Responsible for the sales and marketing functions of the marina

Report to the Marina Manager and in liaison with the marketing department of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas headquarters

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in marketing or related subjects from a recognised university

A minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience

Good communication skills

HEAD SECURITY

Duties

Performs duties to ensure the safety and security of the property, visitors, berth holders and employees of the marina

Apply crime risk and safety hazard prevention techniques, methods, practices and enforce marina rules and regulations

Report to the management of the marina

Qualifications and Experience

High school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of five years working history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer interaction

Good verbal and written communication skills and able to operate radio or console monitors

Computer literacy and able to work confidently with spreadsheets

Good physical and psychological fitness

ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT

Duties

Carry out general accounting works, using calculator and computer, where necessary in hard copy journals

Prepare general ledger, and reconcile and balance accounts and other accounting duties as assigned

Report to the Accounting Supervisor

Qualifications and Experience

A high school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of five years of working experience in accounting, bookkeeping, and administrative affairs

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Duties

Carry out the marina’s repair and maintenance requirements in compliance with all legal requirements for fire & life safety, marina policies and procedures

Maintain the docks to a high standard of repair and cleanliness, including the cleaning and polishing of pedestals, cleats, bollards etc.

Assist with all routine repairs and maintenance and minor construction work both ashore and afloat, indoors and outdoors, which may include mechanical, electrical, fitting, plumbing, carpentry, welding, painting, general building and landscape work

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 passes in CXC or GCE subjects

Electrical or plumbing certification with a valid driver licence

Computer literacy including the use of spreadsheets

Knowledgeable in sourcing electrical and construction materials

Interested applicants should apply in writing supplying resume with covering letter stating expected salary, which is negotiable based on qualification and experience, to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George’s, Grenada

Email: [email protected]

Deadline for application is 31 May 2021. Persons selected for interview will be advised within 2 weeks.

