VACANCIES
Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina invites applications to fill the following positions: –
MARINA MANAGER
Duties
- Manage, oversee, and monitor all aspects of the business, operations and affairs of the marina on a day-to-day basis
- Work with all marina departments, responsible personnel, consultants, contractors, suppliers, tenants, government/port authorities, local and international yachting/tourism stakeholders
- Develop and maintain good relationships with guests, clients, tenants, crews, and staff of the marina
- Report to the headquarters of Camper and Nicholsons Marinas
Qualifications and Experience
- A Certified Marina Manager with an internationally recognised institute
- Post-secondary education; fluent in English and excellent skill in communication
- Minimum seven years of senior management experience with reputable international marina(s) and in superyacht operations
SALES & MARKETING OFFICER
Duties
- Responsible for the sales and marketing functions of the marina
- Report to the Marina Manager and in liaison with the marketing department of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas headquarters
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in marketing or related subjects from a recognised university
- A minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience
- Good communication skills
HEAD SECURITY
Duties
- Performs duties to ensure the safety and security of the property, visitors, berth holders and employees of the marina
- Apply crime risk and safety hazard prevention techniques, methods, practices and enforce marina rules and regulations
- Report to the management of the marina
Qualifications and Experience
- High school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of five years working history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer interaction
- Good verbal and written communication skills and able to operate radio or console monitors
- Computer literacy and able to work confidently with spreadsheets
- Good physical and psychological fitness
ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT
Duties
- Carry out general accounting works, using calculator and computer, where necessary in hard copy journals
- Prepare general ledger, and reconcile and balance accounts and other accounting duties as assigned
- Report to the Accounting Supervisor
Qualifications and Experience
- A high school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of five years of working experience in accounting, bookkeeping, and administrative affairs
MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN
Duties
- Carry out the marina’s repair and maintenance requirements in compliance with all legal requirements for fire & life safety, marina policies and procedures
- Maintain the docks to a high standard of repair and cleanliness, including the cleaning and polishing of pedestals, cleats, bollards etc.
- Assist with all routine repairs and maintenance and minor construction work both ashore and afloat, indoors and outdoors, which may include mechanical, electrical, fitting, plumbing, carpentry, welding, painting, general building and landscape work
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 passes in CXC or GCE subjects
- Electrical or plumbing certification with a valid driver licence
- Computer literacy including the use of spreadsheets
- Knowledgeable in sourcing electrical and construction materials
Interested applicants should apply in writing supplying resume with covering letter stating expected salary, which is negotiable based on qualification and experience, to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s, Grenada
Email: [email protected]
Deadline for application is 31 May 2021. Persons selected for interview will be advised within 2 weeks.
