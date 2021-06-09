The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry is inviting applications from registered farmers for the 2021 Farm Labour Programme.

The programme has the following components:

Tree Crop Rehabilitation & Maintenance

Tree Crop Establishment

Root & Staple Crop Establishment

Support to Livestock Sector

The following are the terms and conditions of the programme:

Beneficiaries MUST be registered farmers, in good standing. The support previously provided by the programme will NOT be repeated, if it has not been maintained. The time allotted to each beneficiary will be determined after assessment by the Extension Division and MUST be adhered to. Plants MUST be purchased in advance for the establishment of new plots.

To maintain the Covid-19 protocols, interested farmers are asked to complete an online application form; farmers without internet access are required to collect forms and submit completed applications to their District Extension Offices. All applications should be received no later than Friday, 18 June 2021.

