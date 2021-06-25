The first in a series of Parish Youth Parliament sessions kicked off on Thursday, 24 June at the Mac Donald College, St Patrick.

The Parish Youth Parliament comprised of both government and opposition sides who debated the moot, “Be it resolved that E-Learning solutions be deployed to facilitate remote learning for students with qualifying, underlying health conditions.”

Minister with responsibility for Youth Development, Hon. Kate Lewis, said the Parish Youth Parliamentary sessions play an integral role in the overall development of young people who have interests in pursuing political careers.

“I must commend the youth parliamentarians on their outstanding performance during the St Patrick arm of the Youth Parliamentary debate, the in-depth level of research, delivery of the content was quite impressive. I must also commend the other persons involved including the project officers, facilitators who assisted the young people throughout the training, leading up to this parliamentary session,” she said.

A first-timer to the Parish Youth Parliament, Akida Stanislaus, shared that the opportunity was an eye-opener into parliamentary procedures, one she embraced wholeheartedly. She said, “This was my first experience in debating and it has been quite a rewarding experience. It was an eye-opener to parliamentary procedures and rules. I look forward to future debates and possibly a future in politics.”

Present at the sittings were Parliamentary Representatives for the constituencies of St Patrick East and West, Hon. Pamela Moses and Hon. Anthony Boatswain, respectively.

“The topic is very relevant and timely, the challenges that students are now faced with and the future of our country, in terms of education of our mass population during a pandemic and I believe the young Parliamentarians did an excellent job,” Minister Moses said.

Following the St Patrick leg, the skills and talents of the youth of St George will be showcased on 8 July 2021.

The moot chosen for the St George’s Parish Youth Parliament is: “Be it resolved that it is permissible for employers and business owners to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for those who work or transport businesses in their establishments.”

This will be followed by the St Andrew Youth Parliament moon 14 July; St David 21 July and St Mark/St John combined on 28 July 2021.

The sister isle of Carriacou and Petite Martinique will host their Youth Parliament at a later date this year.

The National Youth Parliament is a national discussion platform provided by the Division of Youth to encourage young people, through active debates, to take part in shaping the country, deepening democracy and playing a critical role in the social transformation, reconstruction and development of Grenada.

Youth Parliament serves as a mechanism to involve youth in debating the pressing issues faced by young people and the country at large. It creates an opportunity for the youth to engage with Parliament, the provincial legislatures, national youth structures and government and it encourages them to take part in the decision-making and legislative processes.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.