On May 25th, the 7th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition in Grenada was successfully held at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

The competition was jointly undertaken by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada and the Confucius Classroom at TA Marryshow Community College. The competition adopted a combination of offline and Facebook live broadcasts. All personnel attending the competition wore masks throughout the process and adhered to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The competition was hosted by Kemoy Edwards Co-director of the Confucius Classroom and Aaron Gay Chair of the Department of Computer and Electronics. Among the attendees were HE Wei Hongtian Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada; Dr Spencer Thomas Chair of the College Council; Marva Bowen-Neptune Registrar and Acting Principal; Michael Noel Head of the Confucius Classroom and Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies; Merlisia Polius-John Dean of the School of Applied Arts and Technology; Irwin Abraham Human Resources Manager; and Cristina Swan-Awagah Corporate Communications Officer.

Eleven students from the TA Marryshow Community College participated in the competition. The theme of the competition was “Fly high with Chinese”. In the speech session, the students shared their experience of learning Chinese, their understanding of Chinese culture and their own Chinese dreams. In the talent show session, the students performed Chinese songs, Chinese folk dances, Chinese poetry recitations, Chinese paintings, paper-cutting, and magic, etc. Five judges, Liu Yanzhe Deputy Director of the Division of Bilateral Affairs; Zhao Yazhuo Third Secretary, the Chinese Embassy in Grenada; Zhu Zhaojing Project Assistant of Qingdao Fuyang Ocean Company; David Ambrose Chair of the Department of Arts; Humanities & General Studies; Tricia Bethel Teacher of Chinese language and culture, scored all the contestants on the spot.

At the end, Shinia Jeremiah won the first prize; Sherisa Tannis won the second prize and Kayla Neptune won the third prize. The top 3 students will be recommended to the Confucius Institute Headquarters for consideration to represent Grenada in the international semi-finals.

Ambassador Wei said that language is not only a tool of communication, but also a strong bond of mutual understanding and friendship of the people of the 2 countries. He fully affirmed the remarkable contributions made by the Confucius Classroom at TAMCC to the cultural exchanges between the 2 countries. In the end, Ambassador Wei expressed his best wishes to all the contestants and encouraged them to continue learning this beautiful language.

Marva Bowen-Neptune said TAMCC students are intelligent, resilient, motivated and dedicated. They continue to believe in the college to help them to make a difference in their lives. Towards the end of the speech, Bowen-Neptune quoted from the great Chinese philosopher Confucius, “The Man who says he can, and the man who says he cannot. Are both correct.”

Dr Spencer Thomas said that this competition gives students the opportunity to participate in intercultural experiences and international experiences. The College Council is extremely pleased that the students of the College are making the most of the educational opportunities at TAMCC, an institution that plays a key role in developing well-rounded men and women.

At the end of the competition, Marva Bowen-Neptune, Kemoy Edwards and Student Representative Sheldon Francis, expressed their gratitude to Xu Jiaqing resident director of Confucius Classroom, and delivered their gifts to him.

At last, the 7th Chinese Bridge in Grenada in 2021 ended successfully in a joyous atmosphere. We would like to congratulate all the winners and wish Grenada’s Chinese language education a prosperous future.

