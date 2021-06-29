Officers attached to the Grenville Police Station responded to a report of loud music in the community of Mirabeau, St Andrew, on Saturday, 26 June 2021, sometime after 11 pm.

On their arrival, they met a crowd of approximately 150 people who threw stones and bottles in their direction resulting in damages to two private vehicles and a police transport. One officer was injured during the incident and was later treated and released from hospital.

3 persons are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

