by Linda Straker

Health and law enforcement authorities in Grenada are jointly investigating 2 individuals who entered the island on Saturday in violation of both health and immigration protocols. Their action can put the island at risk for an outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are looking for someone who came in from Trinidad. If that one person proves to be positive with that strain, who has been at large since Saturday, then we quite likely will lose control of the situation,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele disclosed during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 1 June 2021.

“That individual could have infected enough individuals by now to cause an outbreak here in Grenada. It only takes one, we have said that consistently. However, if that individual interacted with people who are fully vaccinated then we are safe,” Steele said, sharing details about the individual who entered the grenadine island of Carriacou which is governed by Grenada.

“The individual came in from Trinidad via speedboat to Carriacou. The information we have says that the person is from the New Hampshire area. We are asking persons to come forward with information to the police or the Ministry of Health,” said the Health Minister as he urged Grenadians to report the individual.

Police are yet to provide a name and other information about the individual. All individuals arriving in Grenada must receive permission from an Immigration Officer. A person who fails to receive that permission is deemed as entering the island illegally and can be charged under the Immigration legislation. The maximum fine is presently EC$3,000.

Steele also disclosed that a male individual holding dual Grenada and USA citizenship successfully came into Grenada using forged documents.

“We have information to show he forged the date of his second dose vaccination,” said Steele who confirmed that the young man is currently in quarantine. Grenada’s new entry protocol requires that all incoming passengers must present a negative PCR test and if he/she is fully vaccinated will only be quarantined for 48 hours once the PCR taken at arrival is also negative. People who are not fully vaccinated can be quarantined for up to 7 days.

“We know for a fact that he forged the date on which he got vaccinated in order to qualify for the 48 hours quarantine period and we are investigating as to whether he forged the entire document or not,” Steele said.

