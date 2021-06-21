Immigration officials in Grenada arrested and charged 3 Brazilian nationals who entered the State of Grenada without adhering to stipulated entry protocols on Saturday, 19 June 2021.

These individuals reportedly arrived on island via speedboat at Grand Anse, St George, and were subsequently detained by immigration authorities.

Weyler Dergado Vieira Machado, Jefferson Barbosa Da Cunha and Artur Napoleon Macedo Dias Da Silva, were charged for Entering the State Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer and Failure to Submit to a Government Approved Quarantine Facility.

They are presently in police custody and will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

