Business Opportunity: Solar System Business
AREASUN Solar System
Description and Specifications
- 350W Mono Solar Panel
- 50kW Grid Tie Inverter (with Wi-Fi Function)
- 100kW Solar Mounting System
- 1000 Meter 4MM1 solar cable
- MC connector, 100kW Combine Box
Diviloo Hand Sanitizer with moisturizers & Vitamin E
- 60 ml/2.0 Fl Oz
- $5.00 per bottle
- 1 box $225.00
Contact
All Good Things Caribbean Limited
#13 Le Marquis Complex, Grand Anse
1-473-423-1300
[email protected]
[email protected]
