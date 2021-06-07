The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the general public that stakeholder engagements on plans for the relocation, reconstruction and expansion of the Carriacou campus of the TA Marryshow Community College are ongoing.

In light of existing deficiencies at the campus, the Ministry is in dialogue with all major stakeholders to assess the most suitable option for teachers and students, in keeping with the vision entrusted for the campus.

On Friday, 4 June 2021, the Ministry of Education and the Public Workers Union held discussions towards securing a safe environment for staff and students. Both organisations have committed to collaborative engagements in this regard.

The Ministry anticipates the reconstruction of this facility in the not-too-distant future. Ongoing dialogue continues on the long-term vision of meeting Carriacou’s educational needs, in keeping with its history, culture and economics.

The Ministry is also pleased to inform the public that the Bishop’s College project is on schedule. To date, 53% of the multi-science block has been completed. By 1 July 2021, eleven schools on the sister isle will undergo refurbishment and maintenance work.

This Ministry remains committed to its mandate of providing a safe and secure environment for teachers and students and enhancing the quality of education, by providing a conducive environment for learning.

GIS

