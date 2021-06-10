The report from the Grenadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), was officially set up on the 4 Sept 2001 and released for sale to the public 5 years later, in September 2006.

It was tasked to examine political events that occurred in Grenada from 1 January 1976 to 31 December 1991.

Under the TRC’s main title was written ‘REDEEMING THE PAST: A TIME FOR HEALING.’ Part 4, titled ‘Obstacles to healing and reconciliation’ Section 2, identified ‘The continued absence of the remains of those who were executed on Fort Rupert on 19 October 1983.’

The report highlighted that among the many questions that continue to haunt Grenadians since the 19 October tragedy is what happened to the bodies of Maurice Bishop and the other members of the PRG who were killed at Fort Rupert.

Although the Commission, which was set up by the current Prime Minister, recommended that the relevant authorities, in collaboration with the families of those who were killed, should make serious efforts to ascertain the exact whereabouts of the remains from the moment that they were discovered at Camp Calivigny, there is little evidence that this recommendation was ever acted upon.

The CHRG(UK) has carried out extensive research into the location of the remains and is today launching an on line pamphlet, containing a detailed timeline on what happened to the remains of Maurice Bishop and the others who were executed on the Fort.

It is clear from the research that all 9 bodies were buried at Camp Calivigny, and that the US forces became aware of the location in October 1983. At the time of the discovery, the bodies were whole and recognisable, and 2 of the bodies were identified as the remains of Maurice Bishop and Jackie Creft.

Five of the bodies appear to have been removed by the US forces; it’s not known what happened to them after that, though there is a presumption that they were taken to the US.

The 4 remaining bodies were seemingly removed at a later date, and at this point, they were still whole, but when some remains were subsequently delivered to the University they appear to have been destroyed beyond recognition. Although the US claimed that there was no photographic evidence of the removal of the remains, our pamphlet contains a number of photographs, and they clearly show that the bodies were whole.

We are therefore calling on the Government of Grenada to finally accept the recommendation of its own Truth and Reconciliation Commission and make a serious effort to ascertain the whereabouts of the remains and make every effort to ensure that they are returned to their families.

CHRG, UK

