Regular classes resumed at the Boca Secondary School on Monday after being halted last week, following an incident on an electrical pole, in close proximity to the school.

The Ministry of Education, in keeping with its mandate to provide a safer learning environment for students and teachers, determined that an independent electrical assessment was necessary. The assessment was conducted by Supreme Electrical Contractors, in collaboration with the electrical inspectors from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

Providing an update on the situation, the Ministry of Education reassures the general public that the school has passed the inspection. The Ministry also advises that according to the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec), the explosion on the pole in no way affected the school.

However, the Ministry further disclosed that the assessment of the Boca Secondary School revealed a number of broken receptacles and exposed conductors, solely due to vandalism. These receptacles, which were installed within the last year, had to be replaced at a cost of about $20,000.

The Ministry of Education is extremely concerned that this unforeseen expenditure, triggered by acts of vandalism, reduces the money available to conduct other maintenance work during the current year.

The Ministry reiterates the need for internal constituents to exercise greater vigilance and promote better care of schools’ infrastructure. The Ministry notes that it will have to adopt more stringent measures to deal with vandalism in schools.

The Ministry of Education extends sincere gratitude to all stakeholders for the patience demonstrated in this matter.

GIS

