The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Transport and Implementation informs the general public that the Munich-Grand Bacolet Bridge, St Andrew, will be closed from Monday, 28 June 2021, for a period of 7 months.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new bridge.

As a result of this, no vehicle will be allowed to travel on the Munich to Grand Bacolet Road, St Andrew. The general public is advised to make use of alternative routes.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

