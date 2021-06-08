Grenada’s Ministry of Social Services & Gender Affairs has offered counselling services to the families and close relatives of Lindy Morain, the female victim in the island’s first homicide this year.

The Ministry confirms that it has begun its outreach and that its counsellors have begun intervention with the victim’s teenaged daughter.

“We are very concerned about the effects this traumatic incident would have had on the community, and especially on Lindy’s relatives,” Social Services Minister Honourable Delma Thomas said Tuesday.

The Minister described the death of Morain as “a complete tragedy.” She added, “Every incident like this speaks to the need for us as a society to deal more effectively with conflict resolution.”

“This level of violence against anyone, and especially women must always be frowned upon,” Minister Thomas added.

The alleged perpetrator is currently in police custody helping with the investigation into the killing.

GIS

