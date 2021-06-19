The following is an update as of 4 pm on 18 June 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|421
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|160
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|35,652
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|19,217
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|10,608
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|177,108,695
|New cases
|408,990
|Deaths
|3,840,223
|Vaccine doses administered
|2,378,482,776
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
We should be on the world’s green zone based on this stats.
Such is not the case as it seems in order to be on that list you must have a large proportion of your citizens vaccined.