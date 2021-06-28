The following is an update as of 4 pm on 28 June 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 1 • Imported 1 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 0 In quarantine facilities 623

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 162 • Imported 84 Recovered 160 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 37,965 Vaccinated (1st dose) 19,859 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 13,875

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 180,817,269 New cases 325,138 Deaths 3,923,328 Vaccine doses administered 2,660,756,547

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

