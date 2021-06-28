The following is an update as of 4 pm on 28 June 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|1
|• Imported
|1
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|623
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|162
|• Imported
|84
|Recovered
|160
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|37,965
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|19,859
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|13,875
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|180,817,269
|New cases
|325,138
|Deaths
|3,923,328
|Vaccine doses administered
|2,660,756,547
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
