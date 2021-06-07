The following is an update as of 4 pm on 7 June 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|645
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|160
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|33,110
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|18,166
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|9,254
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|171,782,908
|New cases
|477,334
|Deaths
|3,698,621
|Vaccine doses administered
|1,638,006,899
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
With a clean bill of health when it comes to covid Grenada is still not yet on the Green list for travellers.
We now face more restrictions at home when it comes to entertainment like cricket and football.
It will be a case of no vaccine no entry for all our citizens.