The Child Protection Authority (CPA) is pleased to inform clients and the general public, that from Monday, 21 June 2021, it will be fully operational out of its new location on H A Blaize Street, St George’s, opposite the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
As such, kindly note the following:
Our new mailing address:
Child Protection Authority
PO Box 1962
H A Blaize Street, St George’s, Grenada
Our contact information:
Main lines: 435-0293/ 2696
Fax: 435-0767
Emergency (24 hours): 533-6990
E-mail: [email protected]
Our operating days/hours:
Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.
Sincerest gratitude for your cooperation during the transition process. We look forward to serving you from our new headquarters.
“Working in the Best Interest and for the Greatest Good of the Child.”
CPA
