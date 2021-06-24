Primary Shelters: St George
- New Hampshire Community Centre
- New Hampshire Methodist Centre
- Constantine Methodist School
- Bethel Methodist Church Hall
- St Paul’s Government School
- St Mary Junior School
- St Joseph’s RC (Morne Jaloux) School
- Marine Model Shelter
- Mt Tout SDA Church
- Calliste Government School
- Grenada Boys’ Secondary School
- Anglican High School
- J W Fletcher Secondary School
- Happy Hill Secondary School
- Happy Hill RC School
- Mt Moritz Community Centre
- Mt Moritz SDA Church
- Mt Moritz Anglican School
- Presentation Brothers College
- St Joseph’s Convent (St George’s)
- Gateway Assembly Church
- Boca Secondary School
- Beaulieu RC School
- Springs Open Bible Church
- St George’s Anglican School (Ground Floor)
- Fontenoy Community Centre
- Vendome RC School
- Grand Anse Baptist Church
- Gateway Assembly Church
- South St George Government School (Springs)
Secondary Shelters: St George
- New Hampshire SDA Church
- New Hampshire Faith Church
- Beaulieu SDA Church
- La Borie Community Centre
- Grand Anse RC School
- Woburn Infant School
- Grand Mal SDA Church
- Emmanuel Baptiste Church
- Beausejour Multipurpose Centre
- Woodlands Berean Church/Pre School
- Mt Airy Community Centre
- Calivigny Community Centre
- Springs Evangelical Church
- Maranatha Independence Baptist Church
Special Needs Shelters
- Grand Anse Home for the Aged
- Belair Home
- Queen Elizabeth Home
- Dorothy Hopkin Home
- Hills View Home for the Aged
- Charles Memorial Home for the Aged, Victoria
- Hillarian Home for the Aged
- Cardrona Home for the Aged
- Home for Boys (Richmond Hill)
- Crochu Home for the Aged
- Richmond Hill Home for the Aged
- Top Hill Home for the Aged
Primary Shelters: St Mark
- Fellowship New Testament Church
Secondary Shelters: St Mark
- Bonair Government School
- St Mark’s Secondary School
Primary Shelters: St Andrew
- Mama Cannes Resource Centre
- Holy Cross RC School
- Union Community Centre
- Holy Innocents Anglican School
- Holy Cross RC School
- Maranatha Church
- St Mary RC School
- Mirabeau Pentecostal Church
- Mirabeau SDA Church
- St Andrew’s RC School
- St Joseph’s Convent (Grenville)
- Telescope Primary School
- Soubise SDA Church
- Paraclete Government School
- Birchgrove New Testament Church
- Paradise SDA Church
- La Poterie SDA Church
- Morne Longue Pentecostal Camp Site
- Belair Government School
- Pearls Community Centre
- Moyah SDA Church
- Tivoli RC School
- La Poterie SDA Church
- Fond Preschool
Secondary Shelters: St Andrew
- Morne Longue SDA Church
- St Mathew’s RC School
- St Michael RC School
- Mt Horne SDA Church
- Mirabeau Community Centre
- Dunfermline Evangelical Church
- Upper St John’s SDA Church
- Marquis Preschool
- Grand Bras Community Centre
- Harford Village Community Centre
Primary Shelters: St Patrick
- Mac Donald College
- St Patrick Anglican School
- Hermitage Government School
- Snell Hall SDA Church/Pre Primary School
- Rose Hill SDA Church
- Rose Hill Development Centre
- Mt Rose SDA Church
- Mt Rose Pre School
- River Sallee SDA Church
Secondary Shelter: St Patrick
- St Patrick’s RC School
- Chantimelle RC School
- Hermitage SDA Church
- River Sallee Government School
- Chantimelle Community Centre
Primary Shelters: Carriacou
- Bogles Community Centre
- Harvey Vale Government Schoo1
- Hillsborough Government School
- Glad Tidings Church
- Dover Government School
- Mt Pleasant Government School
Secondary Shelter: Carriacou
- Hillsborough Secondary School
- Buildings Renovated: Carriacou
- Harvey Vale Community Centre
- Hillsborough Community Centre
- L’Esterre RC School
Primary Shelters: St David
- Westerhall Seventh Day Adventist School
- Westerhall Secondary School
- St David RC School
- Faith Pentecostal Church (Pomme Rose Andrey Fletcher Church)
- St Joseph RC School (Pomme Rose)
- Crochu Multi-Purpose Centre
- Crochu RC School
- Corinth Government School
- St Dominic’s RC School
- Vincennes RC School
Secondary Shelters: St David
- Corinth SDA Church
- Corinth Community Centre
- Marlmount Development Centre
Primary Shelters: St John
- Mt Granby SDA Church
- Concord SDA Church
- Black Bay Anglican Church
- NEWLO
- St Rose Modern Secondary School
- St John’s RC School
- St John’s Christian Secondary School\
- Maran Development Centre
- Clozier Community Centre
- Florida SDA Church
Secondary Shelters: St John
- Gouyave SDA Church
- St John’s Anglican School
- Gouyave Mini Stadium
- Grand Roy SDA Church
- Grand Roy Government School
- Concord Government School
