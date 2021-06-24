The Carriacou and Petite Martinique office of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is the recipient of a Suzuki APV minivan, which was handed over by the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen to the Product Development Officer, Rina Mills who spearheads tourism activities in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The sister islands are well known for spectacular diving, unique culture and tranquil way of life will benefit immensely from the destination branding initiative through a strengthened brand identity and strong, attractive visual elements.

The vivid imagery on the vehicle, highlights the beauty, uniqueness and cultural attractions of the islands and was strategically commissioned by the Grenada Tourism Authority to bolster the local presence of tourism to the island’s residents and visitors, while simultaneously showcasing the importance of tourism in the economy, which forms part of our national tourism consciousness programme. The overall focus is to increase the visibility of the Carriacou and Petite Martinique brand across all platforms, digital and otherwise.

Minister Modeste-Curwen stated, “This initiative showcases our sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique making its unique attributes visible. The beautiful roving billboard displayed on this vehicle is an invitation to all visitors to see, explore and experience all that they have to offer.”

The local campaign ‘Paradise at Home’ which encourages local residents to partake in special offers at local hotels and tour companies, continues to thrive in Carriacou & Petite Martinique and the GTA encourages everyone to visit the islands and indulge in its uniqueness.

GTA

