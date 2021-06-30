Protecting yourself and your loved ones against Covid-19 is the greatest prize of all, after the past year.

The Government of Grenada supported and funded by NLA and Canadian Bank Note (CBN), is throwing in a little something extra to reward those who have not taken their shot, and at the same time, encouraging those who are dragging their feet.

Hon. Nickolas Steele from the previous post-cabinet briefing indicated that many are going through the negative economic effects of Covid 19. He feels assured that the $10,000 draw would go a long way in doubling the benefit of citizens coming forward to be vaccinated and by doing so, protecting themselves, their loved ones and their livelihood.

The purpose of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is to provide an update on the Covid-19 vaccine incentives developed to increase the rate of vaccination compliance across the Spice Isle. Please note these incentives are a relatively novel practice in public policy, and it is not known to what extent incentives can drive increases in vaccinations, but there are some early indications that the right incentive can help.

Launch date is set for 30 June 2021, with the first winner to receive the sum of EC$10,000. Once vaccinated at any of stipulated vaccination stations, names are automatically registered and entered for a chance to win! It doesn’t end there. There is also the chance to win instant prizes compliments the GTA and the private sector, by means of a Spin the Wheel game. It must be noted that all vaccinated persons are eligible and those who received the second vaccine will be eligible for a double prize. Keep in mind that everyone has a chance to win including Government staff.

Privacy is of great importance, and as such names of winners will remain confidential. The MOH will contact winners directly so participants are urged to submit their contact numbers and email addresses. Winners are allowed to allocate winnings to a cause or charity of their choice if they do not wish to accept cash prizes. There will be a 15-day period within which winners must come forward to accept their prizes. After that period winners forfeit the opportunity.

Persons must keep updated regarding announcements of subsequent draws by visiting the MOH’s dashboard and staying tuned to the various mediums.

Get vaccinated today and win big.

NLA & CBN

