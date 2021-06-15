by Linda Straker
- Partnership between Grenada National Lotteries Authority and Covid-19 Committee
- All vaccinated individuals will automatically be entered
- Approximately 80,000 people are qualified to be vaccinated
- Lottery draw on 27 June for EC$10,000
Health authorities in Grenada have launched “a game of chance” as part of a strategy to lure more citizens to become inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine which is currently the only vaccine available on island offering protection against Covid-19.
Grenada began its vaccination programme against the virus on 12 February and to date no more than 19,000 citizens have received the 1st dose, and a little more than 9,000 are fully vaccinated. The vaccine is offered to all citizens over 18, and using the Parliamentary Elections Office registration as a guide, approximately 80,000 people are qualified to be vaccinated.
Health authorities have over the past weeks expressed disappointment with the hesitancy among the population, because Grenada is located between Trinidad and Tobago, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, and these jurisdictions are presently experiencing community clusters and or community outbreaks of Covid-19.
“All persons who have been vaccinated will automatically be entered into a lottery draw, and anyone who comes forward between now and the 27th will also be automatically entered into a lottery draw which will be done on the 27th for EC$10,000,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele announced during the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.
“Each dose will be valid for a ticket,” he said about the incentive which is a partnership between the Grenada National Lotteries Authority and Covid-19 Committee.
Steele said that world health data is showing that most of the people who are coming down with the severe form of the disease are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated. He is hopeful the launch of the game will boost the vaccinated numbers.
A vaccinated person cannot opt out of the game, but will be allowed to pass the winnings on to a charity or refuse it. “I cannot see why anyone will refuse the winning, but if it happens we can also have another draw,” he said.
BTW, I did a rough calculation based on 1 death for every 23,000 injected a couple months ago.
Since then the VARs odds have changed to around 1 death per 8,000 after injected. So Based on my rough calcultions… between 4-11 person would die if Grenada full Experimental Vaccinated. But Grenada dont bother to publish VARs so no one knows the after injection deaths and injuries.
Meanwhile, Over in socialist Venezuela the brainwashed sheep, are desperate to be injected, often lining up an entire day or more in the hot sun hoping to get injected.
While up the road and across the sea in Grenada you get 10k to inject the Quackccine.
Life sure is strange.
10k is your best shot, talk about desperation.
So what do all those Guinea Pigs and Lemmings who lined up obediently months ago, what do they get for their early bird injections?
Hahahaha…. Hahahaha….Hahahaha.
They say a fool and his money…are soon parted.
But I guess it this case ….a fool and his life…are soon parted.
Some people are about to get a first hand example of why… Health is Better than Wealth.
So Whats next . a game of chicken in busy traffic maybe?
If you can run very fast and make it across a busy road without a car or truck flattening you….you win a prize. Why not? Thats probably better odds than a pathogen Spike protein floating around in your blood for who knows how long and to what effect.
So let the Covid games begin because you know there are some fools who like these odds.
But please publish the names of these Covid Lottery entrants so we can have a good laugh when the death news are announced.
Can’t believe it’s come to this. This is so sad 🙁
What on earth is going on in our little island here in Grenada .
Let me see if any of this is legitimate because we have a popular of just over 112K and they are currently offering 80K take the vaccine with a chance to win $10k which does not apply to all those who already taken the vaccine,therefore we have to consider all the under 18 who are NOT eligible to gamble so what numbers are we now left with ?
Popular =population
You are somehow a little inaccurate with your understanding of the story. The write up states that Everyone who has taken the vaccine whether it is one or two doses by the 27th will be entered in the draw. It appears that there are about 32,000 who are not eligible for the vaccine. I do know that among the people who took the jab, a good few are non Grenadians who are on visas and should not be counted as part of the 60% target Grenada is attempting to attain.
.
Russian roulette for your life wow, this is the value of someone’s life now.