Quarantine facilities in Grenada will face removal from the Ministry of Health’s approved quarantine facility list, if their employees are not fully vaccinated.

1 June 2021 was the deadline given by the Ministry of Health for all quarantine facilities to ensure that their staff members are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Grenada Tourism Authority, last week embarked on the inspection of various quarantine sites across the island, a process geared towards ensuring that the workers and quarantined individuals remain safe.

Starting on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health will begin issuing warning letters to properties that are not in full compliance with this stipulation. If remedial action is not immediately taken, these properties will be delisted as quarantine facilities, effective Friday, 4 June 2021.

Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele explained that a quarantine facility can be reinstated when it complies with the requirements to ensure that all persons employed at the facility are vaccinated. At Tuesday’s Post-Cabinet Press Briefing, the Minister also provided clarification on the approval lists maintained by the Ministry of Health and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).

The GTA list identifies properties which have completed the relevant training of staff and have been certified for opening. In the case of hotels, this applies to homestay guests only. The Ministry of Health list on the other hand, specifically identifies properties that are recognised as quarantine facilities.

The Minister further explained that a facility may be removed from the Ministry of Health’s approved list, but still be allowed to remain on the GTA’s list.

GIS

