Motorists travelling along the Perseverance Road are asked to exercise extra caution due to reduced visibility caused by smoke from the burning dumpsite and also active fire containment measures ongoing by the Fire Department in the area.
The Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority apologises for any inconvenience this may cause but assures the public that the necessary measures are been taken to minimise an escalation of the situation.
Please be guided accordingly.
NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
This is very good information as we have a few drivers on our roads who don’t practice safe driving and always seems to be in a hurry going nowhere.
I must also say well done to the Company for all the hard work they have put in to make the site presentful to the public.