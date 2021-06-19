Motorists travelling along the Perseverance Road are asked to exercise extra caution due to reduced visibility caused by smoke from the burning dumpsite and also active fire containment measures ongoing by the Fire Department in the area.

The Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority apologises for any inconvenience this may cause but assures the public that the necessary measures are been taken to minimise an escalation of the situation.

Please be guided accordingly.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

