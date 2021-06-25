A prizegiving ceremony is being planned for early next month for Grenada Boys’ Secondary School (GBSS) students, who participated in a recent essay competition organised by a newly formed GBSS-affiliate group.

The GBSS Alumni International Foundation (AIF), which includes former students living in Grenada and in the Diaspora, has set out on a mission to assist in the growth and development of current students at the Tanteen-based education institution that first opened its doors in 1885.

The essay competition, which offers cash awards to the top students, was sponsored by AIF member Everod Samuel, a Grenadian engineer based in the United States. Nearly 500 students participated in the competition, whose topic was, “The Qualities of a Leader I Admire’’.

The prizegiving ceremony is on Monday, 5 July at the GBSS auditorium. Cash awards will be presented to the best 6 essay writers; 8 others will receive certificates for honourable mention.

The AIF has also started a mentorship programme, with members using the Zoom platform to guide and mentor students on their studies and their career choices.

Foundation members are also deep into the planning stages, including soliciting sponsorship of cash and in-kind donation, for a reunion of former students, who attended GBSS in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The reunion is 16 – 22 December. According to AIF members, proceeds from the reunion will be applied to aiding the young people at GBSS “to become productive, well-rounded students and citizens. The students so equipped can then be involved in the social and economic transformation of Grenada.”

For more information, call 405-1780 or 418-2800.

