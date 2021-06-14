The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce held its first Business Luncheon of 2021, on 9 June at the Trade Centre Annex.

Over 50 delegates, including Micro, Small, and Medium businesses, gathered under the theme “Renewable Energy Opportunities – Key Drivers for Investment and Cost Reduction.” The event was geared towards building awareness of opportunities that exist in Renewable Energy, clarify issues, and empower businesses in Grenada.

The Chamber invited 2 speakers: Jusceno Jacobs and Dr George Matthew of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to deliver on the theme. Jacobs, who has over 20 years’ experience in electrical engineering and is also an entrepreneur, presented an overview of the Self Generator Programme opportunities for businesses and homeowners. He provided information on the benefits of investment in renewable energy and the process for obtaining a system.

Dr Matthew, Chief Executive Officer of PURC, in his address highlighted that investment in renewable energy benefits not only the investor but all the citizens of Grenada, and the environment. He informed the attendees that a pilot programme has been implemented that will capture data to improve the system being put in place. He reminded the audience that sustainable electricity means sustainable development, and he emphasised that shifting to renewable energy will move Grenada toward “freedom from fuel POVERTY” and “Reduction in CO 2 emissions”.

The Chamber is a keen advocate for Renewable Energy. President Emmanuel Duncan stated: “it is timely and a good opportunity for the business community to invest. Businesses can realise significant cost savings, be resilient to shocks, realise a reduction of emissions contributing to a healthier environment, and demonstrate their corporate social responsibility.”

The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce would like to thank all the contributors and participants of this very important discussion as we are committed to developing our businesses and our nation.

GCIC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.