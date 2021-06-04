The Agricultural Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government is reassuring the farming community of its commitment to ensuring timely delivery of the service.

The division resumed its plough service on 1 June. Despite the later than usual start, Senior Agricultural Officer Benson Patrice is confident that all demands will be met before the rainy season begins in earnest. He said that while the division will maintain its plough service in keeping with tradition, it is not a good practice for farmers and gardeners to plough their lands every year as this can lead to numerous soil problems.

With a plough tractor now stationed in Petite Martinique and already operational, Patrice believes it is a step in the right direction to encourage an increase in crop production there.

GIS

