We are looking for an excellent and experienced Executive Director to oversee business operations and provide strategic leadership for our growing Association.

The Executive Director’s responsibilities include developing and implementing strategic plans and Association policies, maintaining dialogue with stakeholders and driving organisational success.

To succeed as the Executive Director, you should be able to manage and advance our business’s strategic objectives. Ultimately, an outstanding Executive Director is one who is an exceptional leader, drives our business’ strategic visions, and is adept at crisis management.

Executive Director Responsibilities:

Developing and executing business strategies to achieve short and long-term goals.

Reporting to the board, providing market insights and strategic advice.

Developing and implementing business plans to improve income and cost-efficiency.

Maintaining positive and trust-based relations with business partners, shareholders, and authorities.

Overseeing the company’s business operations, financial performance, investments, and ventures.

Supervising, guiding, and delegating to staff in their duties.

Ensuring Association policies and regulatory guidelines are clearly communicated.

Assessing, managing, and resolving problematic developments and situations.

Building and enhancing the Association’s public profile at events and speaking engagements.

Executive Director Requirements:

Extensive experience as a Senior Manager or in a similar role.

Experience in developing and implementing strategic and business plans.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Able to excel in high-pressure situations.

Excellent organisational and leadership skills.

Degree or professional qualification in finance or a related field.

Proficient in working in an IT-intensive environment.

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and that you are the person we are looking for, email us at [email protected] and request an application form. Only requests submitted through this email address will be considered.

Closing date for applications will be Monday, 28 June 2021.

GBLA

