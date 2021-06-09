The Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited advises that all branches will be closed to the public on Friday, 11 June 2021.

This is to facilitate attendance of the Bank’s employees at the funeral of the late Gordon V Steele, OBE, former General Manager and Director of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited.

We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as a result of this closure, and remind you that our eBanking solution and CONNEX ATMs are available to serve you.

Thank you for your understanding.

Regular business hours resume on Monday, 14 June 2021.

Co-op Bank

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.