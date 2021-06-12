The Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association and The Flower Arrangers & Growers Association of Grenada successfully launched the Grenada Floriculture Cluster Project on 18 June 2020.

The project is primarily supported by the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF) which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Government of Canada and the Caribbean Development Bank with additional funding from the Sandals Foundation.

The project aims to:

Raise the standards and increase the technical capacity of the sector

Improve sustainability and build climate change resilience

Increase the volume of production, revenues and exports

Increase employment including among women and youth

Market development

In our capacity-building efforts, we have conducted a series of training workshops for the cluster members during 2020-2021. To further extend this initiative, we are offering 2 scholarships through the Grenada National Training Agency, (Amenity Horticulture Level 2) to the public.

Eligible candidates must be:

A resident of Grenada

Possess a keen interest in horticulture

Present a paragraph outlining your motivation for applying and ability to use this experience to make a positive impact to the youth and vulnerable groups in Grenada.

Interested persons should apply by completing the online application form by 24 June 2021.

GHTA

