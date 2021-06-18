The Grenada Medical Association (GMA) commends the Ministry of Health on the drive to ensure that our citizens are prepared in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.

Over the last year, Grenada has been able to enjoy much success in maintaining a reduced influx of the Covid-19 virus to our shores, but this came at a huge cost to many homes and businesses alike. Currently, there is a push by the Ministry of Health to add yet another layer of protection which is supported by our association. This involves the administering of the Covid-19 vaccine to as many of our citizens as possible to create a cushion of immunity for all.

Vaccination drives are not new to the world and our region, and they have proven to be very successful in curbing the spread of infectious diseases, mitigating population devastation, and almost eradication of some diseases.

We cannot overemphasise the need for joint efforts between the Ministry of health, all medical personnel, and the entire Grenadian community in ensuring that all can return to as close to normal conditions as possible.

The Covid-19 vaccine is available free of cost to all individuals who wish to exercise their part in safeguarding the nation’s health and well-being. We cannot afford to remain dismissive about the possible harm Covid-19 virus can cause especially if a wave of unknown strains become introduced on our dear island following the return of nationals living abroad and tourists alike. Information is power and can save lives.

Other Caribbean nations are now combatting second waves of infection and medical reports show that persons with at least 2 doses of the vaccine are more likely to be spared severe respiratory complications. In order to be able to return to normal activities safely, it is imperative that everyone plays their part and be guided by the recommendations of the health authorities in this battle against the Covid-19.

The Grenada Medical Association will continue to work with all parties involved via information dissemination and vaccination drives to achieve maximum coverage. In the meantime, we continue to encourage social distancing, wearing of protective masks and conscious practice of simple hygiene as you go about your daily activities.

Continue to be safe.

GMA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.