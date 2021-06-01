Congratulations are in order for the Para-Athletes who represented Grenada at the 2021 Arizona Desert Challenge Games.

Ishona Charles, Nickel Walters, and Shondell Fereira competed in the track and field component of the Desert Games held 28 – 30 May at West Wood High School in Arizona, USA. All 3 athletes earned medals. This is Walters’ and Fereira’s first time competing as para-athletes in the international circuit.

Ishona Charles won a Bronze medal in the F12 Women’s Javelin.

Nickel Williams won a Bronze medal in the T64 Men’s 200m and a Gold medal in the F46 Men’s 20+ Javelin.

Shondell Fereira won a Gold medal in the F46 Men’s 20+ Javelin.

Ministry of Sports

