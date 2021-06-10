Grenada and other Caribbean countries, along with their Latin American counterparts will benefit from a donation of 6 million Covid-19 vaccines, being made available by the United States.
Following the May announcement to make vaccines available to countries in need, the Joe Biden administration last week unveiled its strategy for sharing the vaccines globally. In the case of the Caribbean and Latin America, the vaccines will be shared through the COVAX Facility, which helps to ensure global equitable access to the vaccines.
Although the actual breakdown of the vaccine distribution remains unknown, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, said the donation will take the country closer to the total number of vaccines needed.
To date, 18,400 Grenadians have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 9,500 people receiving both doses.
At his latest media engagement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said while the numbers continue to increase daily, the country is a long way from achieving herd immunity. He said, “We commend the persons who have been vaccinated thus far, but it is certainly not meeting our expectations and we are therefore trying to do everything possible to increase the level of vaccination by several initiatives.”
The Prime Minister spoke of a recent meeting that discussed various initiatives that can be undertaken at the community and national level to encourage persons to vaccinate.
Dr Mitchell indicated that further details on any agreed upon initiatives, will be provided by the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Committee.
On the issue of vaccine hesitancy among Grenadians, the Prime Minister said while persons may exercise their right not to vaccinate, employers have an equal right to protect their businesses. He urged persons to realise that vaccination is the responsible thing to do as we seek to get back to normal.
GIS
You need to look at the US Vaers reports; over 4000 deaths since December, Vaers is also an optional reporting system. Also the European data indicates over 5000 deaths over 5 months. Some of the deaths were young and otherwise healthy people including teenagers and thirty somethings. In 15 years of MMR use there have been two deaths. The Ferrit and other animal
Studies were stopped on the covid vaccine and instead it was emergently authorized for human trials and use under EUA. No vaccine manufacturer can be sued under EUA, you take at your own risk, you are the guinea pig. In the animal
Studies 100% of animals died after vaccination and then exposure to wild virus due to cytokine storm. There have been studies looking at the change in normal human immune function response. Also reports of endothelial or blood lining damage due to spike protein production which is found in the vaccine as well as wild virus. People time to return to Jesus, get your houses in order and pray! The storm is upon us. Peace be still!
Fact we know our population so why the prime minister or his medical adviser not disclosing the number of vaccine being donated?
We know the rich and developed countries will always be ahead so they are the one who will donate vaccine to us in the Caribbean.
What is strange is that no one is talking about how long before we are told we need yet another vaccine and how long it will last
When is the Media going to do their job and start publishing the number of Adverse Reactions to this Experimental Gentics Quack-ccine?