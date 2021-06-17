Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell will assume chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) when the OECS Authority holds its 70th meeting on Friday.

Dr Mitchell will take over the reins from his Dominican counterpart, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit. The incoming chairman will be among speakers at the virtual opening ceremony which begins at 10 am.

Viewers can tune in via GIS Channel 22, the GIS Facebook page or YouTube Channel for the live broadcast of the opening ceremony.

Friday’s meeting will also serve to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the sub-regional grouping, which came into effect on 18 June 1981.

According to the OECS Commission, following the opening ceremony, Dr Mitchell and his OECS colleagues will discuss a number of issues including the acceleration of the regional integration effort; recovery support for St Vincent and the Grenadines; enhanced cooperation amongst member states; updates on vaccines; and other key operational matters.

GIS

