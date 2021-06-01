Jimmy Braveboy, a Grenadian national who resided on the island of Trinidad, recently entered the island of Petite Martinique via a fishing vessel.

He later travelled via the Osprey Lines to mainland Grenada and failed to adhere to quarantining procedures on entry into the country.

Police are presently in search of this individual. Anyone with information relative to his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, information hotline on 444-1958 or Police Emergency at 911.

RGPF

