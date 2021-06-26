The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is excited and welcoming of the announcement that Grenada has been added to the UK green list.

Inclusion on this list speaks to the overall effort of the Government of Grenada and its outstanding management of Covid-19 protocols throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The UK market has always been an important cornerstone of Grenada’s tourism industry and this update signals to the market that Grenada is a destination open for travel. This decision positively impacts all areas of the economy and benefits not only the hotel and tour industries but will give a much-needed boost to the taxi and transportation sector, local vendors, artisans, and restaurants. The far-reaching impacts of this tourism revitalisation will also aid in the sustainability of the agriculture, real estate and entertainment industries.

The tourism authority had already made preparatory steps for a full tourism reopening by embarking on a series of conversations with tourism stakeholders of all sectors to allow for open dialogue and clear messaging on the way forward. GTA has also supported and facilitated workshops and training sessions specifically targeting service excellence. These initiatives were all part of an overall strategy to put Grenada on the path to readiness and with this timely announcement all the tools and training obtained can be utilised for the nation’s benefit.

Chairman of the board of Grenada Tourism Authority Barry Collymore expressed his gratitude to the partner agencies in the UK stating, “The lobbying led through the efforts of GTA’s UK representatives, the PC Agency ensured that Grenada’s stellar management of the Covid-19 pandemic was kept top of mind through consistent messaging on numerous international platforms such as BBC TV, Sky News and Good Morning Britain ITV assuring the public and all relevant parties that Grenada deserved placement on this list.”

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Honourable Clarice Modeste-Curwen is also delighted about the update stating, “Team Grenada has worked strategically and consistently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and we have managed to keep Grenada safe for a very long time. The hard work of the Ministry of Health and by extension, the entire Government, has certainly paid off. We will now utilise our marketing tools as we work to make best use of this opportunity. I certainly look forward to a revival of the tourism industry.”

GTA

