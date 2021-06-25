A matter challenging the legality of traffic wardens in Grenada was dismissed by the High Court on Thursday, 24 June 2021.

The matter was brought before the High Court late last year by Attorney Claudette Joseph, after she was issued a ticket by a traffic warden.

Attorney General Dia Forrester said the originating motion was refused with no order as to costs. The Court found that the appointment of traffic wardens was valid and within the powers granted under the Road Traffic Amendment Act and that the tickets issued by traffic wardens were lawful.

Under the Road Traffic Amendment Act as amended, the appointment of traffic wardens was created to complement the services provided by police officers in regulating traffic.

The decision of the High Court confirms that traffic wardens, introduced in 2019, are in fact properly constituted.

GIS

