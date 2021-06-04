Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today, 4 June, recognised Tamika Gilbert, representing Grenada, as the 183rd Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service helping families affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tamika created ‘The Art of Giving (TAG)’ charitable foundation in April 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak to encourage people to donate care and relief items to help vulnerable members of society during the pandemic. The initiative in particular has aimed to support vulnerable young women and girls, providing items such as female hygiene products. So far, over 200 families have been supported and the foundation has also distributed emergency supplies further afield to people affected by the recent volcanic eruption in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen, as Head of the Commonwealth, is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week. By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Tamika said, “I am honoured and surprised to be selected as a Commonwealth Points of Light awardee for my work during the pandemic. I am humbled to receive recognition for something that comes so naturally to me: giving to and helping people in need. I dedicate this award to my parents who instilled The Art of Giving in me at a young age and have supported TAG Foundation’s purpose from its inception. I must show appreciation for the dedication of the TAG Team of Volunteers, as this was in no way an individual effort. I am also thankful for the kind generosity from the people who support what we are doing, especially during such a challenging time. It is honestly a joy for me to serve my community. This award serves as an encouragement to continue doing all we can to ‘Improve the Lives of Others’ in whatever way we can. Thank you again for this great honour.”

Wendy Freeman, Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, said, “It warms my heart to see initiatives spearheaded by young selfless Grenadians such as Tamika Gilbert, and the British High Commission is very happy to nominate them in getting recognised. The Covid-19 pandemic has created unique challenges globally that we all continue to navigate daily. However, the experiences of many families have been quite extreme as many have lost jobs. With the support of TAG some of these families have been able to support their basic needs and keep hope alive. Additionally, the support for girls is equally noteworthy and must be commended. Congratulations Tamika! Do continue your amazing work in changing lives.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.

British High Commission, St George’s

