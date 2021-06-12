by Linda Straker

Grenada recorded 1,526 live births and 26 infant deaths in 2020

More males are born annually, and there are more male deaths (infants and adults)

Grenada’s population currently stands at 112,526

Data on the Central Statistical Office (CSO) website has revealed that Grenada recorded 1,526 live births and 26 infant deaths in 2020. For the first time since 2000, over 1,000 people have died.

The data over the 20-year period 2000 to 2020 show a constant dwindling of live births. In the year 2000 there were 1,883 live births and by 2017 that figure reduced to 1,398. The least number of infant deaths was in 2008 when 9 were recorded, but during the 20-year period, the average infant deaths was 25. The highest number of infant deaths was 36 in the year 2002.

A breakdown by sex shows that more males are born annually, and there are more male deaths (infants and adults).

In 2020 the number of males born at the various facilities was 776; females born was 750. Under the death statistics, there were 432 males and 575 females, a total of 1,007 deaths.

The death rate from 2000 to 2020 also shows a constant increase in deaths among adults. In 2000 the annual deaths were 765 and by 2021 it was 1,007. For the first time since 2014, there were more females dying. In 2014, 444 females and 514 males died. In 2020, 575 females and 432 males died. The public data does not provide the average age of the deceased adults.

Grenada’s population currently stands at 112,526 according to World Bank 2019 data, but at the end of 2021 that data is expected to change because 2021 is a census year. The census will be conducted from September to December.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.