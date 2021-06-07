The Skills for Youth Employment in the Caribbean programme (SkYE) held its first TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) forum on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 under the theme “Building a resilient and inclusive future through TVET”.

Inclusion of differently-abled youths is a mandate within the SkYE programme — 10% of SkYE’s Programme participants are expected to be young persons with disabilities. The forum was an action item linked to SkYE’s Disability Strategy which seeks to provide a foundation for change and commence a transformative and sustainable shift in training centres and the work environment.

The objective of the event was to engage key stakeholders and continue dialogue to include young persons with disabilities in TVET; to address known barriers and determine the next steps to promote and guarantee inclusion. The forum utilised a blended modality which included virtual and physical gatherings in the four partner countries namely Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent. A total of 51 stakeholders participated in the session, these included representatives from National Training Agencies & TVET Councils, National Disability Organisations, TVET Training Providers and Ministries of Education (TVET and Special Education Divisions).

The Feature Presentation showcased the findings from SkYE’s Focus Group Discussion held with youths with exceptionalities. In-country breakout sessions allowed participants in the various islands an opportunity to discuss the barriers to inclusion, possible solutions and suitable leaders to move inclusion forward.

SkYE remains committed to delivering the proposed next steps which include developing strategic frameworks and implementation plans for inclusion with key stakeholder groups across the 4 islands. SkyE Caribbean is a 4-year programme supported by the UK government to promote sustainable development and economic growth in the Eastern Caribbean.

