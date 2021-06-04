The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is seeking to employ a suitably qualified professional to fill the post of Vice President, Investment Promotion Agency to lead the team responsible for promoting Grenada as the ideal location for investment and building support for investment in the national community.

JOB SUMMARY:

Promote Grenada as the preferred location for investment

Design and implement strategies to generate and facilitate sustainable investments within Grenada’s priority sectors for investment

Continually assess Grenada’s investment environment against best in class and develop and implement strategies to improve Grenada’s enabling environment for local and foreign investment

Oversee the development of investor servicing and aftercare activities.

PREFERRED CANDIDATE PROFILE:

Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in a management position with proven leadership skills. Demonstrated experience in marketing and promotions, project management, negotiations, developing and executing marketing and promotional campaigns.

Education:

Master’s in Business Administration, Marketing, International Economics, or related field. Training and experience in negotiations and policy development. Certification or professional training in project management. Qualifications in investment targeting and project assessments will be assets.

Technology:

Experience in utilising a wide range of computer-based productivity tools, inclusive of MS Project, MS Office Suite, and Google Apps.

Competencies:

Marketing and promotions, exceptional client orientation, transformational leadership and management, excellent communication (written & oral), teamwork and negotiations.

Are you ready to make a difference?

Join our Team!

CONTACT US:

Submit applications and supporting documents to [email protected]. Request for a detailed Job Profile can also be made via this email address. Unsuitable applications would not be acknowledged.