Police are confirming the death of a 34-year-old male who died at the holding cell in the Central Police Station on Wednesday, 9 June 2021.

The individual was detained and brought to the Central Police Station at about 1:15 pm and went through the usual protocol before being placed in the cell with only a boxer on due to his previous behaviour.

At about 4:30 pm during the changing of the shift on duty, he was discovered hanging from the cell. He was later pronounced dead by medical experts and an investigation immediately commenced to determine the cause of the incident.

Office of Commissioner of Police

