The Ministry of Health announces that due to several requests, the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme will return to the Deluxe Cinema, Gladstone Road, Grenville, on Friday, 25 June 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Covid-19 vaccines will also be offered at the Crochu, Perdmontemps and Westerhall Medical Stations between 9 am to 2 pm on Friday, 25 June 2021.

Interested persons must present a valid photo ID inclusive of NIS, Driver’s Licence, or Passport.

The Ministry of Health advises that all Covid-19 health and safety protocols MUST be observed for the duration of the process.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.