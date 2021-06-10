Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kareem Billy, 6 years old of Willis, St George.

Billy left home on Wednesday, 9 June 2021 and has not returned since. He was last seen wearing his school uniform of St Paul’s Government School.

Anyone seeing Kareem Billy or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244; St Paul’s Police Station at 440 3224; Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

RGPF

