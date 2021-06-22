Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Egbert Lewis, 61 years, Gardener of Simon (Seamoon), St Andrew.

Lewis was last seen on Monday, 21 June 2021, at approximately 3 pm, at his place of employment at True Blue, St George. He is about 5 feet 2 inches in height, slim built, and black in complexion. He was last seen wearing grey and brown short pants, and black and yellow sneakers.

Anyone seeing Egbert Lewis or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Grenville Police Station at 442-7224; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.

RGPF

