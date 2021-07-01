The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) can confirm that there was an accident with one of its water tankers on the ‘Quanki Hill’ today, 30 June 2021, while delivering water to the residents.

Injuries sustained do not appear serious but both operators are at the General Hospital undergoing further examination.

NAWASA thanks the residents of ‘Quanki’ including officers attached to the Royal Grenada Police Force for their assistance provided to the affected employees.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs.

