by Linda Straker

Supreme Court Registrar Xiomara Cherebin-Forsyth is chairperson of Land Surveyors Board

Land and Surveys Board falls under Ministry of Agriculture jurisdiction

Xiomara Cherebin-Forsyth an Attorney-at-Law with more than 7 years’ experience and who currently serves as , was recently appointed as chairperson of the Land Surveyors Board.

Cabinet made the decision at its meeting held on 8 March 2021 and the information was published in the Government Gazette dated 4 June 2021. Other Board members are Seth St Clair Director of Lands and Surveys; Randolph D Nicholson Registered Surveyor; Llewlyn Belfon Registered Surveyor, and Carlton Frederick Head of Physical Planning Authority.

The objectives of the Board are to regulate the practice of professional and land surveying and govern all registered surveyors in a manner that best serves and protects the public and establish, maintain and develop standards for practice of land surveying and professional conduct of surveyors.

According to the Land Surveyors Act, the members of the Board shall also promote public awareness of the role of the Board and communicate and co-operate with other professional organisations for the advancement of the best interests of the profession.

The Functions of the Board shall be to—

(a) keep and maintain a register of surveyors;

(b) conduct such professional interviews as the Board considers necessary for the purpose of enabling persons to qualify for registration under this Act using if required external qualified persons;

(c) approve or reject applications for registration under section 4G or to approve any such applications subject to such restrictions as it thinks to impose;

(d) establish, monitor, maintain and develop the standard of professional conduct or ethics of registered surveyors;

(e) hear and determine disciplinary proceedings against surveyors in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

The Surveyors Act mandates that the Board shall keep and maintain a register of surveyors in which shall be entered the names of all persons registered under this Act, the qualifications by virtue of which they are so registered and such other particulars in relation thereto as may, from time to time, be determined by the Board.

The Land and Surveys Board falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture and the person holding the portfolio shall appoint one of those persons to be Chairperson of the Board.

