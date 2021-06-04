by Linda Straker

New officers to exhibit solid integrity, professionalism, and good judgement

Duty will be mainly in Fire and Coast Guard departments

The group of young men and women who recently graduated from Grenada’s Police Training School were told that they should always be mindful that being a police officer does not give them the right or privilege to break the said laws they are tasked with enforcing.

“The principle of our own conformity to the laws and regulations, are pivotal to affirming our legitimacy as a police force. In the execution of your duty therefore, you are expected to exhibit solid integrity, professionalism, and good judgement,” Edvin Martin Commissioner of Police told them during the graduation ceremony last Friday.

Providing them with a snapshot of the environment in which they will operate, the Commissioner told them that his realistic presentation was not intended to deter them but rather, to illustrate that their job as a police officer will be challenging and life as they know it, will change. “First every action you take or do not take on or off the job will be subjected to intense scrutiny. Your ability to successfully neutralise situations with hostile, disgruntled, and uncooperative individuals and to remain calm in the face of adversity, will be the litmus test of the effectiveness of your training, starting from the first day of your deployment,” he said.

“In executing duties, you are going to be challenged, you will be tempted, and you may find yourselves in very difficult situations. However, I implore you to always remember your oath to office, your duty to the community, and to the force. Never, ever compromise your integrity, for if you lose it, it will be very difficult, if not impossible to restore it,” Martin told the new officers whose duty will be mainly in the Fire and Coast Guard departments.

“Throughout your career you will be exposed to good and bad examples. Be discerning and always choose the right path. Be wary of corruption and malpractice. The force will frown upon such behavior and quick and decisive action will be taken in such cases. I admonish you, do not squander this opportunity to make a difference in our society by neglecting the rules and principles which bind us to our profession,” said Martin.

“As keepers to the gates of criminal justice, you will be on the front line, in defence of the vulnerable, and protection of individuals from abuse and victimisation. As you execute this challenging but honorable mandate, I urge you to be critical thinkers, with an inquisitive and suspicious mind,” he instructed the officers whose training lasted for a period of 6 months. “Be fair and impartial and carry out your duty with such vigilance that your mere presence will earn respect and admiration, while deterring criminal activity. Be compassionate, and exercise good judgement in your decisions. Be cognisant of the fact that the public’s criticism is less about what we do, and more about how we execute our duties,” he advised.

“Public confidence and trust in the police force are shaped by perceptions of fairness, integrity, honesty, and the professional conduct of individual officers. It is also influenced by our collective respect for due process and adherence to proper procedure, as well as our speed of response to calls for service. It is our collective responsibility to deliver on these fundamental principles of policing,” Martin told the graduates which is labelled as recruit course number 45.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.