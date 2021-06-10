With a plough tractor now stationed and operational on the island of Petite Martinique, the farming community there is commending the Government of Grenada for the timely gesture.

Since the introduction of the new plough service to the island, scores of farmers have been capitalising on the use of the equipment, as part of their preparation process for the upcoming planting season.

Kiola St Bernard a farmer expressed gratitude on behalf of the Petite Martinique farming community, commending the Government of Grenada for resolving one of the main concerns of farmers as this has been affecting growth in the crop production sector over the years. She said since the service is now available and convenient to the farmers, she is planning on exploring the cultivation of a wider variety of crops as part of her farming practice.

Executive Officer with responsibility for Petite Martinique Dexter Miller underscored the importance of the service, saying it will foster growth in the island’s agricultural sector. Miller believes the plough service is particularly useful with the majority of the island’s farmers being women.

Senior Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Benson Patrice said the division is happy to introduce a more reliable plough service on the island and reiterated Government’s commitment towards ensuring that the people of Petite Martinique are given their fair share in the national development of the country.

Persons interested in utilising the Government’s plough service in Petite Martinique can visit the Petite Martinique office to make a reservation.

