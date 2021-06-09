Press Conference with Prime Minister Dr. The Rt.Honorable Keith Mitchell
Press Conference with Prime Minister Dr. The Rt.Honorable Keith Mitchell
THE THIRD OPTION:
It’s alleging that one man is corrupting the country.
Subsequently, opposers’ game plans: Break up everything and Tear down character.
Young people don’t follow this craze, because it’s self-destructive.
It’s like forever! – We need to change this tendency.
Some people calling you derogatory names, as if they graduated from “The Dump University”
Just because you are small and vulnerable, but have considerable dreams –
To create an opulent life style, desired by our ancestors
Study History, compare and contrast all forms of colonialism – to modern times
Don’t be duped into political rhetoric of accountability and transparency.
Those who tried were crucified and murdered in cold blood.
So let them take a good look at their mirror, before throwing stones
And ask, how productive am I lately?
Be honest! Have some integrity, and keep away from children too
We are benevolent, civilized, and phenomenal people
Moving positively, to create significant growth and prosperity.
Who have eyes let them see
If you are having serious issues with lack of decorum, and increase hostility – this will help.
Instruction: Take three times daily – I love my country; we are one family and No political party, will take precedent over my nation.
Here is sister “B” testimony:
No matter the status quo, or educational background –
Some are wise and some are foolish.
Who have ears let them hear –
The third option. Unification!
© 2021 By: Bernard Charles.