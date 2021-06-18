by Linda Straker

Dr Mitchell is new OECS chairman on its 40 th anniversary

Accelerating regional integration is high on priority list

Covid-19 pandemic presents opportunities despite challenges

Reinventing the economy of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean State (OECS) and building resilience are 3 of five key priorities that will be the focus of Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell who became the new chairman of the Authority as of 18 June 2021 – the 40th anniversary of the subregional body.

“What therefore should be our north star in the next year? It is simply to accelerate the process of regional integration to create a better quality of life for the people of the OECS,” Dr Mitchell told the region in a virtual ceremony to mark the start of his chairmanship of the Authority.

Outlining the 5 key priorities for his leg of our journey, Dr Mitchell said that “Accelerating regional integration” is high on the priority list. “We must pick up the pace of this relay and as we round this dangerous curve, we must recognise that our integration marathon is not simply about endurance, but also speed.” The other priority areas are: Reinventing the Economy; Valuing the Environment; Building Resilience and Enabling Equity and Inclusion. “The last 4 represent a matrix foundation which must be constructed as essential to the regional integration project,” said the Prime Minister.

“Infusing this approach will be cross-cutting themes that enrich the quality of the effort. Entrepreneurship, gender equity, digital innovation and the empowerment of youth are the interlinked strands which will make the process stronger, and the results better,” said Mitchell who is taking over from Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Claiming that in every situation of crisis there are seeds of opportunity which, if properly reaped, can yield transformational harvest, Dr Mitchell described the Covid-19 pandemic as presenting opportunities despite the challenges. “The concurrent crises that have affected us, have impacted the entire planet. They have also exposed many weaknesses of the global development model that require transformation and we have the opportunity as small island developing states, to build to scale, a greener, bluer, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable OECS. On this 40th Anniversary there is no better time for this recommitment.”

“In the past 15 to 18 months, our region and in fact, the world, has faced the worst nightmare imaginable. The Covid-19 pandemic crippled health care systems and caused millions of deaths around the world. Global trade was almost totally shut down,” he said. “What we witnessed sisters and brothers, was basically, the cutting off at the knees, every inch of progress that we have painstakingly made against poverty, our efforts towards building resilience, and towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN and subscribed to by us all.”

Prime Minister Mitchell said, “When we examine how far we have come and measure ourselves against the rest of humanity in this global storm, we have much to be proud of. In an environment in which there were no templates, no ready-made solutions; in a climate characterised by volatility, uncertainty, and complexity, we have emerged — in the words of Buju Banton — “buried alive… but still breathing… I don’t know what tomorrow may bring; but I’ve got a feeling… there must be a reason.”

Address by Incoming Chairman of the OECS Authority and Prime Minister of Grenada Hon. Dr Keith Mitchell at the 70th Meeting of the OECS Authority (virtual) 18 June, 2021.

I am sure that I speak for all Heads of Government and indeed the people of the OECS, in expressing our most profound gratitude to brother Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, for the diligent and selfless service rendered to all of us during his tenure. As one of the longer-serving leaders in the sub-region, brother Skerrit used his vast experience to manoeuver through the many challenges of the past year. His period of service coincided with the perfect storm of all proportions but he ably handled his domestic affairs while at the same time, affording us the benefit of his astute leadership at the regional level.

In such a context and enshrouded in such an environment, our only compass is the vision and the agility that we can exercise. And both go together because in this New Normal, vision is no longer a clear-cut thing; it is no longer the ability — as Martin Luther King was able to — to “see the promised land from the mountain top”. That’s because the mountain top no longer has the benefit of clear lines of sight. Vision in times such as now, is a combination of discernment, a conviction about the most appropriate direction, and the courage of leadership.

In all of this, the role of the OECS Commission continues to be of paramount importance. I must say I am quite happy with the work of the commission and the initiatives it has undertaken in several areas including education, healthcare and resource mobilisation. I must commend the diligence of their approach in serving the people of the OECS. I must recognise too, the visionary and proactive leadership of the Director-General, Dr Jules. He is clearly a champion of the region, demonstrated in his ongoing willingness to provide timely advice, his commitment to innovative ideas and his responsiveness to any requests.

As I receive the baton from my dear colleague Roosevelt, his thoughts on the road travelled during this challenging time will guide my navigation of the threats that continue to plague our present path. Although the road ahead is only slightly less cloudy today than it was yesterday, the dangers persist, and the challenges will be far greater. Building back better is very different from fixing up quickly, and history will never be kind to us if we choose the easy road, rather than the heavy load.

We must therefore strategise — as our Director-General has indicated — with a longer view that provides us with a better fix on our destination, while also considering the various options, and being guided by the principles enshrined in the Revised Treaty of Basseterre.

What therefore should be our north star in the next year?

It is simply to accelerate the process of regional integration to create a better quality of life for the people of the OECS.

The 5 key priorities for this leg of our journey involve:

Accelerating regional integration – we must pick up the pace of this relay and as we round this dangerous curve, we must recognise that our integration marathon is not simply about endurance, but also speed.

Reinventing the Economy

Valuing our Environment

Building Resilience

Enabling Equity and Inclusion – the last four represent a matrix foundation which must be constructed as essential to the regional integration project.

Infusing this approach will be cross-cutting themes that enrich the quality of the effort. Entrepreneurship, gender equity, digital innovation and the empowerment of youth are the interlinked strands which will make the process stronger, and the results better.

Sisters and brothers, in every situation of crisis there are seeds of opportunity which, if properly reaped, can yield transformational harvest. This is such a time. The concurrent crises that have affected us, have impacted the entire planet. They have also exposed many weaknesses of the global development model that require transformation and we have the opportunity as small island developing states, to build to scale, a greener, bluer, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable OECS. On this 40th Anniversary, there is no better time for this recommitment.

I thank you.

